One dead as DTC bus rams into car, two-wheelers in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) A 30-year-old man died while another sustained injuries after a DTC bus lost control and hit a car and some two wheelers in Delhi’s Rohini area on Saturday, an officer said.

The videos of the incident were also doing the rounds on social media. In one video, a bus was observed dragging a car, an e-rickshaw, and a bike that it had collided with.

The bus continued moving until it finally came to a stop, during which it also crashed into several scooters parked near the sidewalk.

A separate video of the same incident captured bystanders fleeing for safety as the bus collided with the bicycles and scooters. Startled onlookers, their hands raised above their heads in disbelief, hurried to the scene to assess the condition of those who had been struck by the bus.

According to police, a PCR call regarding an accident near Mother Divine School, Rohini was received at South Rohini police station on Saturday.

Upon reaching the spot, police came to know that the injured person had been shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where one person, aged about 30 years, was declared brought dead.

One more injured person in the accident is under treatment.

“Initial enquiry revealed that the driver of a DTC bus lost control over the bus and hit a car and some two-wheelers.The driver of the bus has been detained.Accordingly, necessary legal action is being taken in the matter,” said a senior police officer.

