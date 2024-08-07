Samantha & Taapsee Back Vinesh Phogat After Disqualification

The entire nation was heartbroken to hear that Vinesh Phogat had been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 due to being 100 grams overweight. The whole country, along with celebrities, came in support and comforted Vinesh Phogat for missing the chance to bag a gold medal. She was the first woman to get into finals in wrestling but was disqualified before finals for a weight of 100 grams over 50 kgs.

After the announcement, the excitement of seeing India in the finals went in vain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came out in support of Tollywood and Bollywood celebrities. Bollywood celebrities like Farah Akhtar, Tapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, and others shared their support on social media.

Tapsee Pannu said she was heartbroken by the news and had gone beyond the gold medal. Sonakshi stated, "I don't even know how to console myself at a time like this. It is hard to imagine the pain you are going through right now. All I can say is that you will always be a champion."

Vicky Kaushal expressed his thoughts and supported Vinesh, saying, "You are a winner beyond medals." Tollywood star Samantha took her social media handle to help the player, saying, "Sometimes, people who fight face the most challenging obstacles. Remember you are not alone, and come back stronger. It's truly admirable to persevere through so many difficulties with your unique ability.