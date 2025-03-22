Samantha Cries and Emotionally Says, "Yes, My Name is Samantha"

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended the Behindwoods Awards ceremony in Chennai, where she was honored with the prestigious K. Balachander Hall of Fame Award. Overwhelmed with emotion, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support, despite her absence from Tamil cinema in the past two years.

Samantha's Emotional Speech

Speaking on stage, Samantha shared her surprise at the continued love she receives from fans:

"Actors usually get admiration only when they deliver hit films. But I haven’t done a Tamil film in the last two years, and I don’t have a recent blockbuster either. Yet, your love and support remain unchanged. I am truly speechless. I don’t even know what I did to deserve this. But one thing is clear – I wouldn’t be here without you all. You are the reason I am standing here today."

She also expressed her joy in receiving an award named after legendary filmmaker K. Balachander, who was known for portraying strong female characters in his films.

"It is an incredible honor to receive an award named after K. Balachander sir. The women in his films were portrayed so naturally and powerfully, and I have drawn immense inspiration from them. Receiving this award feels like a milestone in my career. I sincerely thank the jury for this recognition."

Double Honor for Samantha

Apart from the K. Balachander Hall of Fame Award, Samantha also won the Best Actress Award for her performance in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Samantha has not signed any new Tamil films since Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022). In Telugu, her last release was Kushi (2023), and she has not announced any new films yet. However, she is currently working on the web series Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

Additionally, she has ventured into film production, and her first project, Shubham, under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures, has successfully completed shooting.