Manu Bhaker's father breaks silence on dating rumours with Neeraj Chopra!

After the Paris Olympics 2024, medal winners Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker were rumoured to be dating. A video of Manu Bhaker's mother interacting with Javeline prodigy Neeraj Chopra raised wild speculation on the internet. In the video, the pistol shooter's mother was seen chatting with Neeraj Chopra after the Olympics.

As the video went viral, a lot of people on social media speculated that Neeraj and Manu could soon get married based on how the three were engaging with one another. Reacting to this rumour, Manu's father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, stated, "Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. Not even thinking about it right now,"

In the circulated video, Manu Bhaker's mother was seen to have a great bond with Neeraj Chopra. On this, Ram Kishan Bhaker commented, saying, "Manu's mother considers Neeraj like her son". With his statement, the rumours that were speculated on the internet came to an end.