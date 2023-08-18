ODI World Cup: Australia’s got a great chance as current group has played together for a period of time, says Hussey

Dubai, Aug 18 (IANS) Legendary Australia cricketer Mike Hussey believes the current 50-over side has a great chance of winning the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup to be held in India this year, citing the positive factor of the present group of players being together for a long time.

Hussey won the 2007 Men’s ODI World Cup with Australia in West Indies and more recently played a major role in helping England claim their maiden Men's T20 World Cup title last year as a member of their coaching setup. Australia had reached the semifinals of the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup, where they lost to eventual champions England.

"I think Australia’s got a great chance as they have kept a (large) group of players together for a period of time now. They all know their roles pretty well and they’ve got a bit of continuity in their team as well. I think they’ve been trying a few little different things,” Hussey was quoted as saying by the ICC.

He also cited Australia’s previous great ODI World Cup record of winning the cup five times as well as the recent 2-1 series triumph over India in March this year.

"They performed well in the series (in March) against India in Indian conditions and that will give them enormous confidence coming into the World Cup."

"And Australia has a great history in World Cup events. So, I know they will be very determined to do extremely well. There are so many great teams. It’s hard to pick a favourite but I think Australia will give themselves a big chance to be right up there," he added.

Hussey remarked that he expects leg-spinner Adam Zampa and pace all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to play a major role for Australia on the sub-continent pitches during the Men’s ODI World Cup in India.

"Adam Zampa could play a big role for Australia throughout the tournament. He has been really good over the last few years. And I think Mitch Marsh is someone that can certainly have a big impact. He has been given a great role, batting in the top three now and he is playing with enormous confidence. So, if he gets his confidence up, he can be a really tough man to stop."

Hussey signed off by saying that all members of the Australian team must make significant contributions during the tournament running from October 5 to November 19.

"You can’t rely on just one of two key players to win you a World Cup and it’s going to take a collective effort,” Hussey said.

"But I think for Australia to do really well, they need their big guns to really step up and I guess when you think of that, you think of Steve Smith and Pat Cummins," he added.

