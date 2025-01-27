US Mass Deportations: India to Work with Trump Administration Against Illegal Migration

As President Donald Trump’s administration intensifies its crackdown on illegal immigration, fear and uncertainty are spreading not just across Mexico and Central America, but also through India. India, one of the largest sources of undocumented immigrants to the United States, faces both political and social challenges as the new U.S. government focuses on enforcing stricter immigration policies.

According to the Pew Research Center, as of 2022, over 700,000 undocumented Indians were living in the United States, making them the third-largest group behind Mexicans and Salvadorans. While many Indians migrate to the U.S. legally through work or student visas, others cross the border without authorization. In 2023 alone, U.S. authorities arrested 90,000 Indians attempting to enter the country illegally.

In Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the impact of migration is visible. The region is a key source of illegal immigration to the United States. Many families have members who live in the U.S. either legally or illegally. Some houses remain locked and empty as their owners live abroad, with financial donations from Indian migrants displayed in their villages.

Trump's administration’s threats of mass deportations have caused alarm in India. However, India’s government, which has strengthened its ties with the U.S. in areas like defense, technology, and trade, has shown willingness to cooperate with the Trump administration on this issue. Indian officials have been working with U.S. authorities to manage illegal migration, and reports indicate that the Indian government is preparing to accept the return of 18,000 Indian immigrants who face deportation under Trump’s “final removal orders.”

India’s approach to managing its migrant population is also aimed at protecting legal immigration pathways, such as skilled-worker visas like the H-1B visa, which are a significant source of migration to the U.S. Indian officials are concerned about the potential punitive tariffs Trump has threatened to impose on countries with high numbers of illegal immigrants, and they hope that cooperation with the U.S. could help protect these legal routes for migration.

While the Indian government works to ensure a smooth relationship with the Trump administration, immigration remains a sensitive issue in India. The country has experienced considerable economic growth in recent decades, but the large gap between the rich and poor pushes many to take risks in seeking better opportunities in the U.S.

In Gujarat, migration has become a cultural phenomenon. Many families see moving to the United States as a status symbol, and some are willing to make tremendous financial sacrifices for their children to move there. One family, for instance, spent over $70,000 to get their son to the U.S. illegally. The process is financially strenuous, and families often have to take loans and make personal sacrifices, such as reducing daily expenses, to fund these journeys.

Despite the challenges, many Indian immigrants who have settled in the U.S. remain hopeful. Rajanikant Patel, who runs a Subway franchise in the U.S., suggested that the country still needs immigrants to fill labor shortages. “Trump needs people to work there. It’s such a huge country. Who will work and manage there?” he said.

India’s government has acknowledged the complexities of illegal migration and emphasized its commitment to finding solutions. While reports suggest a decline in visa applications, many Indians continue to seek ways to enter the U.S. Despite tightening immigration rules, the allure of better opportunities in the U.S. remains strong for many families in India.

As the Trump administration continues to push for tougher immigration policies, India faces the difficult task of balancing its diplomatic relationship with the U.S. while dealing with the reality of its own citizens’ migration aspirations. The growing concern over deportations and the future of legal migration routes adds to the challenges for both Indian families and their government.