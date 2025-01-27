‘Language transcends religion’: Celebrated Urdu poet Shiv Kishan Bissa

Jaipur, Jan 27 (IANS) Shiv Kishan Bissa, popularly known as Sheen Kaaf Nizam, a celebrated Urdu poet and literary scholar from Jodhpur, has been awarded the Padma Shri for his exceptional contributions to Urdu literature.

His renowned poetry collections include ‘Lamhon Ki Saleeb’, ‘Dasht Mein Dariya’, ‘Naad’, ‘Saya Koi Lamba Na Tha’, and ‘Bayazein Kho Gayi Hai’, among others.

In 2010, his book ‘Gumshuda Dair Ki Gunjti Ghantiyan’ earned him the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award, solidifying his legacy in the literary world.

The Union government has honoured him with the Padma Shri in recognition of his literary achievements. Bissa, who hails from Jodhpur and is a retired government officer has a profound mastery of Urdu and Persian, making him a respected authority in the field.

His pen name ‘Sheen Kaaf Nizam’ reflects his deep connection to Urdu. Initially writing under ‘S.K. Bissa’, he adapted his pen name in Urdu, where "S" is referred to as "Sheen" and "K" as "Kaaf," with "Nizam" as his poetic identity.

Despite his Pushkarna Brahmin heritage, his work and persona have seamlessly blended into the Urdu literary tradition, challenging stereotypes about language and identity.

Sheen Kaaf Nizam's poetry has graced Mushairas not only in India but across the globe. His magnetic presence at literary gatherings contrasts with his unassuming demeanour when seen conversing in Marwari on the streets of his Jodhpur neighbourhood.

In addition to his own literary contributions, Nizam has conducted extensive research on great Persian and Urdu poets like Mir Taqi Mir and Mirza Ghalib.

His legacy continues through his son, Brijesh Ambar, who is also a poet. The announcement of the Padma Shri for Sheen Kaaf Nizam has been warmly welcomed by the residents of Jodhpur.

Reflecting on his journey, Nizam remarked, "Language does not belong to any religion. I studied Sanskrit but pursued Urdu and Persian. Unfortunately, Urdu is often seen as tied to a particular religion, but this perception is our own doing, as well as that of governments. Language transcends religion."

