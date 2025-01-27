Overnight temperature drops to minus 44.4 degrees celsius in western Mongolia

Ulan Bator, Jan 27 (IANS) Temperatures plunged to minus 44.4 degrees celsius in Otgon soum, an administrative subdivision of Zavkhan province in western Mongolia, during the overnight hours from Saturday to Sunday, the country's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring said Monday.

This is the coldest temperature recorded in Mongolia so far this winter, the weather monitoring agency in a statement.

The agency has forecasted that most parts of Mongolia will experience colder temperatures than the long-term average throughout the winter.

With its strongly continental climate, the Asian country endures long and bitterly cold winters when temperatures of minus 25 degrees Celsius are typical.

Over the weekend, the weather authorities of the country had warned people to brace for extremely cold weather in the coming days, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said that, starting Saturday, cold air from Russia's Siberia will sweep across large parts of Mongolia, bringing overnight temperatures that could exceed minus 40 degrees Celsius.

"Last year, the lowest temperature recorded in our country was minus 48.8 degrees Celsius on January 23 in the western province of Zavkhan," the agency said, predicting that similar conditions will affect the western regions during this weekend.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country, particularly the national capital Ulan Bator, are expected to experience temperatures 10-15 degrees colder than recent days, with heavy snow anticipated throughout the weekend.

The cold wave is expected to cause significant disruptions, and the public, especially nomadic herders, are urged to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their livestock from the extreme conditions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several soums (administrative subdivisions) across Mongolian provinces are grappling with extreme winter conditions.

Earlier this month, the agency had warned that at least 40 per cent of the country's territory was at high risk of experiencing the extreme wintry weather 'dzud' this winter.

The dzud is a Mongolian term to describe a severely cold winter when many livestock die because the ground is frozen or covered in snow.

Most areas in the five western provinces, Bayan-Ulgii, Uvs, Khovd, Zavkhan, and Gobi-Altai, were at high or very high risk, the agency had warned.

Additionally, some parts of the northern provinces, Khuvsgul, Selenge, and Bulgan, the central provinces of Arkhangai and Uvurkhangai, and smaller areas of the southern provinces of Bayankhongor and Dundgovi are also at high risk.

Mongolia, one of the world's last remaining nomadic nations, is known for its extreme winters, largely shaped by the Siberian high-pressure system.

Last winter, the Asian country experienced its heaviest snowfall in five decades, leading to a severe dzud that resulted in the loss of millions of livestock.

The combination of frigid temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns often leads to devastating consequences for both human and animal populations.

In a tragic example of such risks, over 10 people, mainly nomadic herders, lost their lives in November 2023 due to heavy snow and blizzards in the central province of Tuv and the eastern province of Sukhbaatar.

Last winter, nearly all 21 provinces of the country endured extreme wintry conditions, accompanied by record snowfall, the largest since 1975. Around 90 per cent of the country's territory was covered in snow up to 100 centimetres thick, leading to the death of approximately eight million livestock.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.