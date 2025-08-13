Los Angeles: 70-Year-Old Sikh Man Critical After Brutal Attack, Undergoes Three Surgeries

A 70-year-old Sikh man, who was brutally assaulted outside a Gurudwara in Los Angeles, continues to fight for his life.

The victim, identified as Harpal Singh, is reportedly in critical condition. The suspect behind the attack has been arrested, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Jim McDonnell revealed.

The incident occurred in North Hollywood on August 4, when Harpal Singh went out for a walk and was attacked with a golf club near Lankershim Boulevard and Saticoy Street.

According to reports, an argument broke out between the two, prompting the suspect to assault the elderly man.

Singh sustained grievous injuries and underwent three surgeries for broken facial bones and bleeding in the brain. The assault also caused severe internal bleeding.

Los Angeles Police have identified the accused as Bo Richard Vitagliano. Preliminary investigation revealed that Vitagliano, a homeless man, has an extensive criminal record, including charges for narcotics, possession of weapons, and assault.

Police tracked him through CCTV footage showing him riding a bicycle near Lankershim Boulevard and Arminta Street. It has been learned that the LAPD has ruled out hate crime.

The incident has sparked widespread anger among the Sikh residents in Los Angeles. The Sikh community participated in a rally, organized by The Sikh Coalition, on August 11 to condemn the brutal attack on Harpal Singh.

Several Sikh groups have expressed support for Singh and demanded justice, along with greater protection for the community.