Indian Students Quit Part-Time Jobs in the US Amid Deportation Fears

Indian students studying in the United States are giving up part-time jobs post-college hours due to fears of deportation. The concern has grown as stricter immigration rules are expected under the new administration following President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th, according to The Times of India.

For many students, part-time jobs are essential for covering living expenses. However, the risk of losing their F-1 visa status or facing deportation has led many to stop working. These students often take on sizable loans to secure seats at American universities, making the decision to quit their jobs even more difficult.

On-Campus vs. Off-Campus Jobs

Under the F-1 visa rules, international students are allowed to work up to 20 hours a week on-campus. However, many students rely on off-campus jobs, such as working in restaurants, gas stations, and retail stores, to meet their financial needs. Now, fear of heightened immigration enforcement is pushing them to quit these unauthorized jobs.

"I used to work at a small café after college to cover my monthly expenses," shared Arjun, a graduate student in Illinois. "I earned $7 an hour and worked six hours a day. It was manageable, but I quit last week after hearing about potential immigration crackdowns. I can’t take any risks, especially since I borrowed $50,000 (around ₹42.5 lakh) for my education."

Neha, a Master's student in New York, echoed similar concerns. "We’ve heard about random workplace inspections, so my friends and I decided to stop working. It’s hard, but I can’t risk deportation or losing my student visa. My parents have sacrificed too much to send me here," she said.

Financial and Emotional Strain

For students like Rohan, the decision to stop working has added significant financial stress. "I’ve used up most of my savings and started borrowing small amounts from my roommate. I feel guilty about asking my parents for more money, but I might have no choice," he admitted.

Many students are now relying on their savings or financial help from friends and family back in India. However, this is not a sustainable solution, and the pressure has raised concerns about their mental health.

India’s Stance on Deportation

Amid these uncertainties, India has agreed to accept undocumented Indian nationals from the US, potentially affecting thousands of individuals. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed the development, adding, "A number is operative only when we can validate that the individual concerned is of Indian origin."

The ongoing situation has left Indian students in the US balancing financial challenges, emotional stress, and immigration concerns. For now, many are watching closely to determine their next steps.