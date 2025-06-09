Eid Holiday Turns Tragic: Indian Engineer Dies in Dubai Scuba Diving Accident

In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old Indian engineer died during a scuba diving session at Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach.

The young man, identified as Issac Paul Olakkengil, was spending the Eid-ul-Adha holiday with his family in Dubai, according to local media reports.

A native of Kerala, Issac was an engineer based in the UAE. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest after experiencing difficulty breathing underwater. The incident occurred on Friday, June 6.

Issac’s uncle, David Pyarilos, told the media that the tragedy took place during a training session at a designated scuba diving area in Dubai. David is assisting the family with legal procedures following Issac’s death.

He explained that Issac was participating in a beginner’s training session when he began to struggle with his breathing and drifted away from the rest of the group.

The 29-year-old was immediately pulled from the water and rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive.

David said he is currently coordinating with the relevant authorities to complete the documentation for the repatriation of Issac’s body.