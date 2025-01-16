Decline in Indian Student Migration to North America Amid Policy Uncertainty

The recent regime change in the United States has led to a notable 30% decline in the number of Indian students pursuing education in the country. Both the US and Canada, traditionally popular destinations for international students, have experienced a significant drop in Indian enrollments this year.

The uncertainty is largely attributed to concerns about the policies of the new Trump administration. During his election campaign, Donald Trump proposed stricter immigration controls, sparking apprehension among prospective international students. Despite this, his subsequent proposal to offer green cards to graduates from American universities has added to the confusion, leaving many unsure of the administration's true stance on international education.

In 2023, India sent approximately 269,000 students to the US and 427,000 to Canada. However, the more stringent immigration policies under Trump's leadership have resulted in a 30% decrease in Indian students traveling to the US, while Canada's tightened regulations have led to a more drastic 60% decline. As a result, the total number of Indian students heading to these two North American nations for courses starting in January has dropped by 50%. A similar downward trend is expected for the September intake, another peak admission period.

In contrast, other countries are seizing the opportunity presented by the decline in North American enrollments. The UK, Ireland, and Australia have reported an increase in Indian student numbers. Additionally, European countries like France and Sweden are also seeing a rise in student arrivals from India, highlighting a shift in preferences among Indian students seeking international education.