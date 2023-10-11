Now, polling in Rajasthan Assembly elections on Nov 25, not Nov 23

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Two days after announcing the schedule for the five Assembly elections, the Election Commission on Wednesday said that the polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will take place on November 25, instead of November 23, as it has received several representations for changing the date due to large scale weddings and social engagements.

In a notification, the poll panel said that the it had announced the schedule for Rajasthan polls on October 9 along with other states wherein the date of poll for Rajasthan was fixed on November 23.

"Subsequently, representations have been received in the Commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale wedding and social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll," it said.

"The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 23rd November, 2023 (Thursday) to 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)," it added.

However, all the other dates for various stages of the poll process, including filing of nominations, etc. will stay the same.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the poll schedule for five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh on Monday.

