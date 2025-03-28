Northeast region poised to emerge as nation’s economic engine: Minister

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday that the northeast region is set to emerge as the "economic engine" of the nation, as it is no longer just adopting new digital technologies but also leading the way in the country’s growing economic expansion.

“The northeast region has seen major development activities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi including expanding air, road and rail connectivity and waterways. At present northeast has 17 airports and is also well connected digitally,” said Scindia, Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Addressing the annual session of FICCI Ladies Orgnaisation (FLO), the minister said, "Each of the eight states of the northeast embodies unique strengths, resources and opportunities, making this region an invaluable asset in India’s growth story.

“Most of its villages are already connected but by August -September this year and all villages will be digitally connected with 4G and 5G through the BharatNet programme,” he told the gathering.

The minister further stated that the government, with an investment of around $16 billion, is setting up broadband digital highway which includes installing 27,000 cell towers out of which 15,000 have already been installed.

“The process is expected to be completed by August-September this year which will connect each inch of the country with broadband and every single village in northeast with 4G and 5G connectivity “ the minister noted.

Women in the northeast region have been fast to use digital connectivity for increasing business.

“They are using North East Region Agri Commodity E-Connect (NERACE), launched by the government with an aim to integrate farmers and sellers, enhancing agricultural connectivity in the region. They are selling Kiwis and other agri-products worldwide through this app,” the minister explained.

Speaking on the occasion, FLO president Joyshree Das Verma said, “The economic empowerment of women fuels growth and the most effective way to empower women is through a women-led development approach. The development of our nation is intrinsically linked to the empowerment of its women.”

