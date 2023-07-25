No confidence motion will only help boost BJP's tally to 350 seats in 2024: Union Minister

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday said that the opposition's efforts to bring a no-confidence motion against the government will only lead to the ruling coalition winning more than 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to the opposition coalition INDIA's plan to bring a no-confidence motion against the government, Parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "During our first term also, the opposition had brought a no-confidence motion against us, and in 2019 our seats increased from 282 to 303. Let them bring a no-confidence motion this time also and we will win more than 350 seats in 2024."

Indicative of the growing political acrimony between the government and the opposition coalition over logjam in Parliament over the situation in Manipur, Joshi while quoting the prime minister in the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting held earlier today, said, "In the meeting, the prime minister said that the behaviour of the opposition shows that they permanently want to remain in the opposition for coming years. It is a matter of pride for us that the world is trusting us. He also said that we will be the third largest economy during our third term."

The opposition coalition during a meeting held with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber in Parliament earlier in the day, had decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha.



