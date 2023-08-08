No-confidence motion: Gaurav Gogoi initiates discussion in place of Rahul, BJP questions change

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) High drama erupted in the Lok Sabha ahead of the discussion on the no-confidence motion after Gaurav Gogoi and not Rahul Gandhi initiated the discussion from the Congress, and the BJP questioned the change.



The BJP asked, 'What changed in five minutes, we were enthusiastic to listen to him."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, when the House met once again, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "As per my information I came to know that a letter has arrived that Rahul Gandhi will speak in the place of Gaurav Gogoi.

"What happened sir, we were waiting for his speech. What has happened as the letter came at 11.55 a.m. Let us understand what has happened in five minutes. What is the problem, we are very enthusiastic to listen to Rahul Gandhi," Joshi said after Gogoi replaced Rahul Gandhi to initiate the discussion on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to Joshi, Gogoi said, “What discussions take place in the meeting of yours (Speaker) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we never ask.”

Following the remarks of Gogoi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “He (Gogoi) should say, you (Speaker) must tell, it is a serious allegation.”

"He has named you and the Prime Minister,|" Joshi said to Speaker Om Birla.

Then Birla urged the MPs to initiate the proceedings of the House.

Meanwhile, initiating the discussion on the motion, Gogoi said, "We thank you for accepting the no-confidence motion of INDIA Alliance. When you asked who all are in support of the INDIA alliance and I thank everyone for supporting it. This is our 'majboori' (compulsion) to bring the no-confidence motion. It was not about numbers but for the people of Manipur and for justice for Manipur.”

