Nitish Kumar dares NDA leaders to break JD-U

Patna, Oct 2 (IANS) Even as some NDA leaders are claiming that JD-U will 'break', Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came out strongly and challenged them to do the same if they are capable of.

“These are unnecessary statements which have no meaning. If BJP has guts, break JD-U,” Kumar said while interacting with media persons in Patna.

Recently, building constructionminister Ashok Choudhary and JD-U national president Lalan Singh indulged into a verbal spat. Later on, Ashok Chaudhary tried to bury the hatchet by saying that Lalan Singh is his 'elder brother'. Following this, NDA leaders jumped the gun and started making speculative statements.

Earlier, RLJD's Upendra Kushwaha, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary, Jitan Ram Manjhi and other leaders claimed that JD-U will soon be broken into two parts -- one part would go to BJP and another part go to RJD.

Following the statement of Nitish Kumar, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that BJP did not need to break JD-U. Let Nitish Kumar make Tejashwi Yadav as chief minister of state and then see what happens.

“During the formation of Mahagathbandhan, there was a buzz that the deal had happened between Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar that latter could make Tejashwi Yadav as CM of Bihar and Nitish Kumar will go to the central politics with the backup of entire Mahagathbandhan,” Prasad said.

“Now, the leaders of the so-called Mahagathbandhan are not giving any value to him. He neither became the convener nor prime ministerial candidate of opposition parties. The efforts of Nitish Kumar failed and it is affecting Bihar as well. Make Tejashwi Yadav CM of Bihar and see what happens to JD-U,” Prasad said.

