Ninety per cent of ‘Nesippaya’ has been shot in Spain, Portugal, says director Vishnuvardhan

Chennai, Jan 9 (IANS) Director Vishnuvardhan, best known for having made the stylish action thriller ‘Billa’ featuring actor Ajith in the lead, says that his upcoming film ‘Nesippaya’ will be a visual treat for film buffs as around 90 per cent of the film has been shot in Spain and Portugal.

The film has raised considerable interest in film enthusiasts for a number of reasons. One of the reasons it is garnering attention is because it will mark the debut of Akash Murali, the second son of late actor Murali and the younger brother of Atharvaa Murali, as a hero.

‘Nesippaya’ will also mark the return of Vishnuvardhan to Tamil cinema as the director had moved to Bollywood to make the action entertainer ‘Shershah’ there.

Says director Vishnuvardhan, “Breathing air in your home industry is always an uncompromising pleasure, and that’s what I experienced throughout the making of Nesippaya. After completing my Bollywood project ‘Shershah’, I wanted to direct a film based on a small story premise that had kept exciting me for a long time. Coincidently, I happened to meet Akash Murali during that time, and we just discussed it casually, which in turn, excited both of us.”

Vishnuvardhan says that after watching the final cut, both Akash and he and in fact, the entire team, were happy with the way the film had shaped up.

Vishnu says that although ‘Nesippaya’ was officially Akash Murali’s first Tamil film as an actor, the young hero’s performance was more like a seasoned actor than a beginner.

“During the shoot, Akash Murali’s acting nuances kept surprising me for it was on par with experienced actors. Naturally, he has a genetic factor and his insatiable passion for delivering the best performance is admirable,” says Vishnuvardhan who equally praises his female lead, Aditi Shankar, saying, “she is a cool artiste to work with.”

Apart from Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar, who play the lead, the film will also feature a number of popular actors including Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Khushboo Sundar, Raja, Kalki Koechlin and Shiva Pandit.

The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Cameron Eric Brison. Xavier Britto and Sneha Britto have produced the film, which is hitting screens on January 14 for Pongal.

