Foreign Object Debris walkthrough conducted at Guwahati airport to eliminate potential hazards

Guwahati, Jan 9 (IANS) The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), on Thursday conducted a Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walkthrough at the airside to eliminate any potential hazards, officials said.

An airport spokesperson said that FOD walkthrough is part of the Airport's effort to enable safety at LGBIA. The walkthrough, which involved airside personnel inspecting the airfield and surrounding areas for FOD, was conducted to identify and eliminate any potential hazards that could compromise the safety of aircraft, equipment, and personnel.

During the walkthrough, airport staff inspected the runways, taxiways, and aprons, and removed any debris or objects that could pose a risk to aircraft operations, the spokesperson said.

According to the official, the exercise was conducted in accordance with the guidelines set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

"We are committed to providing a safe and environment friendly airport for our passengers and staff," the LGBIA spokesperson said.

She said that the FOD walkthrough is an important part of the safety protocol, and it would continue to conduct regular inspections to ensure that the LGBIA remains FOD-free.

The LGBIA, Guwahati is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security and would continue to conduct regular FOD walkthroughs as part of its ongoing safety programme, the spokesperson said.

She said that the FOD walkthrough is a proactive measure to prevent accidents and ensure compliance with international safety standards, whilst imbibing a safety culture among all stakeholders.

By conducting regular inspections, the airport can identify and mitigate potential hazards, reducing the risk of damage to aircraft and equipment, and ensuring the safety of all users of the airport, the official said.

The LGBIA, known as Guwahati Airport, is the primary international airport in northeast India, located in Borjhar, around 26 km from the city centre of Guwahati.

Named after the first Assam Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi, the airport serves as a crucial gateway to the northeastern states, connecting the region to major domestic and international destinations. Guwahati Airport offers a range of services, including retail outlets, dining options, lounges, and business facilities, ensuring a comfortable experience for travellers.

