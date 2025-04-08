President Droupadi Murmu receives ‘City Key of Honour’ of Lisbon

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu received the ‘City Key of Honour’ of Lisbon City, from the Mayor at a function held at the City Hall of Lisbon (Portugal), last evening.

President Murmu, speaking on the occasion, thanked the Mayor and people of Lisbon for the gesture. She said that Lisbon is known for its open-mindedness, the warmth of its people and its culture, along with tolerance and respect for diversity.

She also attended the banquet hosted in her honour by the President of Portugal., H.E. Mr Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at Palacio da Ajuda.

In her banquet remarks, President Murmu said that the cultural ties between two nations span centuries, and they have left an indelible mark on our collective imagination.

“These include our shared past which is reflected in architecture, historical sites and languages, as well as our cuisines,” she added.

President Murmu further said that this year holds special significance as we celebrate 50 years of India-Portugal bilateral relations.

“With our natural synergy and potential for cooperation in diverse fields, our historic ties are firmly on their way to becoming a dynamic and visionary partnership,” President Murmu remarked.

She further said that as a knowledge-based economy, India is harnessing its strengths in areas such as science and technology, information and communication technology, digital public infrastructure, start-ups and innovation to create an inclusive and sustainable development model that benefits all.

Stressing on the partnership between two nations, she said, “We consider Portugal as our partner in harnessing India’s strengths as a knowledge-based economy,” she pointed out.

She also lauded Portugal's role in promoting India's relations with the European Union.

President Murmu further expressed confidence that India-Portugal bilateral relations will become even closer and broader in the times to come and it will be beneficial not only for the people but for the entire world.

