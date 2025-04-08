Ayesha Khan shares what makes Ravie Dubey’s show ‘Dil Ko Rafuu Kar Lei’ truly special

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Ayesha Khan has opened up about what sets Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s show “Dil Ko Rafuu Kar Lei” apart from others.

The former Bigg Boss 17 contestant shared her thoughts on the unique elements that make the show truly special and unforgettable for audiences. Ayesha believes the beauty of the show lies in its simplicity. She shared, “The show is not too dark or complicated. It’s about two people—one stuck in the past, the other focused on their dreams and future. They are both flawed yet trying to be together. The story unfolds in a simple way, with nothing unnecessarily dragged out. I think that’s what makes it special.”

She also elaborated on why the concept has resonated so strongly with audiences. “Sometimes, in a world full of chaos, people just want a story that feels real. They want to see emotions they can relate to, and that’s what this show delivers.”

Ayesha also spoke about how digital dramas are being embraced by audiences. “It takes time for people to adapt to a new kind of storytelling, but once they connect with it, they want more. We are in a time where digital content is thriving, and I feel lucky to be a part of this journey,” she shared.

Ayesha is also grateful for the love and recognition. “Every time someone tells me how much they love Nikki, I feel like all the effort we put into this show was worth it. It’s a feeling I can’t describe in words," Khan mentioned.

On a related note, “Dil Ko Rafuu Kar Lei” also stars Karan V Grover and Chirag Khatri. The show is produced under the banner of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Dreamiyata productions. The family drama marks Ayesha's debut as a lead actress, with Karan playing a key role. Set in Punjab, the show is said to be a limited-episode series, drawing inspiration from iconic Pakistani drama scenes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.