Post Malone, rumored girlfriend share passionate kiss during Paris trip

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Post Malone and his rumored girlfriend Christy Lee, seem to be enjoying finer things in life.

Post Malone, 29, stepped out for a shopping spree in Paris hand-in-hand with his rumored girlfriend. The couple shared a kiss after hitting several designer stores, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the photos, the couple look cozy, wearing coordinating light brown suede jackets as they stroll through the City of Lights.

As per ‘People’, this sighting comes after Malone and Lee were spotted going to dinner at high-end steakhouse Beefbar on April 4.

The couple were initially spotted in March 2025 in a fan-captured video at a bar, as per TMZ. The outings with Lee have led to speculation that Malone's engagement to the mother of his young daughter has ended.

Malone and his former fiancee welcomed their daughter in 2022. Her name and birth date remain private.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad”, Malone had said in a statement to ‘People’ in May 2022, when he announced he was becoming a father.

"Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day”, he added. The ‘Finer Things’ singer confirmed in an August 2023 interview with Alex Cooper's ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast that he proposed to the mother of his child in Las Vegas. "We’re not married, it was just a proposal”, he said.

"I've always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she's like, Number 1 mom in the f****** universe", the singer continued.

Malone welcomed his daughter and became engaged during a transitional stage in his music career in which he shifted into the country music genre, collaborating with Taylor Swift on ‘Fortnight’. His most recent album, ‘F-1 Trillion’, released in 2024.

