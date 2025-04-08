RPP protest today demanding reinstatement of Nepal's monarchy; police on high alert

Kathmandu, April 8 (IANS) Nepal's pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) is set to stage a protest on Tuesday at Balkhu in Kathmandu, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the release of party leaders and cadres in police custody. Police were on high alert on Tuesday as the pro-monarchy protest on March 28, in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu turned violent.

Two people had died and hundreds were injured in the violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters in Tinkune.

Several leaders and pro-monarchy supporters were arrested in connection with the incident, local media reported.

Nabaraj Subedi, coordinator of the Joint People’s Movement, which was formed with the mission to reinstate the monarchy in Nepal, has been kept under house arrest. While RPP’s leaders, Vice-Chair Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana remained in police custody.

Earlier, the Kathmandu District Court had extended the remand of RPP leaders, along with 39 others, for further investigation into their involvement in the violent protests that engulfed Nepal.

The RPP’s protest on Tuesday, organised under the slogan ‘Let’s change the system to change the situation’, will be led by party Chair Rajendra Lingden. The protest will also be supported by the pro-monarchist group Joint People’s Movement.

Over 2,000 personnel from the Nepal Police will be deployed for the RPP demonstration, Dinesh Kumar Acharya, spokesperson for the Nepal Police told Nepal's leading daily The Kathmandu Post.

“We expect the demonstration, organised by a party that holds 14 seats in the Parliament, to be peaceful,” another senior police official added. Nepal authorities have warned of firm action if any protester resorts to vandalism or arson.

Both the government and the royalist camp have traded accusations against each other for inciting violence during the Tinkune protest.

Last week, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli warned of legal action against pro-monarchy supporters for leading the violent protests that engulfed Nepal. Oli stated that even former King Gyanendra Shah would not be spared if found guilty in the March 28 violence.

While addressing the Parliament, he warned lawmakers from the RPP to desist from destroying the Constitution, pointing out that they were oath-bound to protect the Charter.

Meanwhile, Oli’s speech triggered protests in Parliament from lawmakers of the RPP. The party Chair Rajendra Lingden accused republican parties of fostering corruption since the monarchy’s abolition in 2008, the Post reported.

Speaking in the House meeting after the Prime Minister’s address, Lingden warned that if the people wished, the Republican system could be overturned. “Were only protesters responsible for the riots?” Was it not the government’s duty to take the situation under control?” he said.

Lingden further alleged that security forces used expired tear gas from rooftops, exacerbating tensions. Additionally, he called for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incident at Tinkune in Kathmandu.

