Nikki Tamboli: ‘Injection’ is a song that will make you want to get up and dance

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Former “Bigg Boss 14” contestant Nikki Tamboli, who has made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the track “Injection”, says it is a song that will make people get up and dance.

Expressing her excitement about this new venture, Nikki remarked, “I’m absolutely thrilled to make my debut in the Punjabi industry and be a part of Badnaam!”

She added: “Injection is a song that will make you want to get up and dance, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with such an amazing team.”

The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. “Badnaam” released in February. It is a romantic drama starring Jayy Randhawa, Jasmine Bhasin, and Mukesh Rishi.

Talking about Nikki, she started her career as a model. In 2019, she made her acting debut with the Telugu horror comedy film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu.

She later made her Tamil debut in the action horror film Kanchana 3 as Divya. Kanchana 3. Her third film was Thipparaa Meesam in Telugu. In 2020, she made her television debut through participating in the Hindi reality show Bigg Boss 14 where she finished at 3rd place.

In 2021, she participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, filmed in Cape Town where she finished in 10th place. Apart from reality shows she was also seen in several music videos collaborations.

In 2022, she was seen in the game show The Khatra Khatra Show which was hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Nikki made a special appearance in the song "Cocktail" in Hindi film Jogira Sara Ra Ra opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In 2024, She appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, where she met Arbaz Patel, who was also seen in “Splitsvilla 15”.

Their love story began while they were contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The two developed a close bond. She is currently seen in “Celebrity MasterChef”.

“Celebrity MasterChef” is a cooking-based reality show. The show will feature popular personalities such as Tejaswwi Prakash, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Gaurav Khanna, Rajiv Adatia, and many others, alongside Nikki.

