Nikki Sharma discovers self through travel: ‘Let the world be your adventure’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Nikki Sharma, who is essaying the role of 'Shakti' in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti', has shared her views on ‘World Tourism Day’, saying the world is full of amazing places to explore, and every trip is an experience in itself.

Hailing from Delhi, Nikki said that on ‘World Tourism Day’, all she can think about is the amazing trips she has taken.

The actress said: "Travelling isn't just about going to new places; it is also about getting to know yourself better. I have been to peaceful beach places, like Goa and experienced the busy streets of London, Serbia, and Ireland; each location has its own special story in my heart."

She said that travelling has always been very refreshing.

Nikki said: “It’s about learning from different cultures and making memories that stay with you forever. I have a special trip planned in the coming months, and I am stuck between two countries, France and Peru because I want to go to both places."

The actress added: “So, as we celebrate this day, remember that the world is full of amazing places to explore and discover the beauty of the world, and every trip is an experience in itself. After all, we have only one life, so pack your bags, follow your heart, and let the world be your adventure!"

Nikki plays the character of Shakti, who is a young and passionate girl from Varanasi. The show explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, it stars Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki as Shakti.

In the current track of the show, the mehendi ceremony for Rimjhim (Reva Kaurase) has commenced. Unfortunately, Ranjan has spiked with Shiv's drink by adding medication to make him unconscious. Ranjan has also summoned some thugs to engage in a fight with Shiv.

In the meantime, Shakti is searching for Shiv as she is concerned about his whereabouts during the event.

The show airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.