New criminal laws: Delhi LG clears appointment of 165 Junior Scientific Assistants

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has sanctioned the appointment of 165 Junior Scientific Assistants (JSAs) on contract basis to meet the immediate requirements arising out of the implementation of the three new criminal laws.

As the three newly-enacted criminal laws will largely focus on technology and forensics during the investigation, the role of JSAs will become very important, as they are the ones who will collect forensic evidence from the crime scene.

The Delhi LG recently reviewed the preparedness and rollout of these criminal laws and laid stress on the strengthening of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the city.

The LG has directed the FSL to pursue full-time recruitment of contractual staff and also maintain total transparency in the recruitment process.

He also asked the FSL to come out with details of recruitments that have to be done and fix a deadline for purchasing and installing required equipment.

The role of FSL has become all the more crucial with scientific probe and analysis of evidence becoming even more critical after the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The LG has further approved creation of 421 new posts in the FSL, which is in addition to the existing 346 posts, under various verticals.

