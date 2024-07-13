GATE 2025 exam schedule announced, Deets inside

GATE 2025 exam schedule: The schedule for the 2025 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination has been announced. IIT Roorkee will conduct the 2025 GATE exam on February 1st, 2nd, 15th, and 16th, 2025, according to a press release. The application process for GATE 2025 is expected to commence in August 2024, it added.

GATE exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) and there will be a total of 30 test papers. Candidates, who qualify the GATE exam, are eligible to get admission into the M.Tech or PhD programmes. The exam will be held in two sessions: forenoon and afternoon on all days. The question paper will be in English only.

The marks obtained in GATE 2025 by candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results. Successful candidates, who secure admission into the M. Tech programmes based on their GATE scores, will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,400 while the monthly scholarship of Rs 28,000 will be given to candidates who get admission into the integrated MTech and PhD programmes.

