GATE 2025 Result Live – Check Scorecard and Cutoff at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) is set to announce the results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on March 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, using their enrollment ID and password.

GATE 2025 Result: Release Date and Time

According to the official schedule, IIT Roorkee will release the GATE 2025 results on March 19. However, the exact time of the result announcement has not been specified. Based on previous years' trends, the results are likely to be published between 5:30 PM and 5:45 PM. Following the result declaration, the official scorecards will also be made available.

How to Check GATE 2025 Results

Candidates can access their results by:

Visiting the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in Logging in through the GOAPS portal with their enrollment ID and password Viewing and downloading their scorecard (if they meet the qualifying marks criteria)

Separate rankings and scores will be available for sectional papers such as XE, XH, and XL. The GATE 2025 score will remain valid for three years from the date of the result announcement.

GATE 2025 Scorecard: Who Will Receive It?

Only candidates who meet or exceed the qualifying marks specified for the SC, ST, or PwD category of their respective paper will receive a scorecard. Those who do not meet the cut-off will not be issued a scorecard.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will include:

Marks obtained in each section

Overall score

All India Rank (AIR)

Admission and Job Opportunities After GATE

Qualifying in GATE does not guarantee admission, scholarships, or employment. Admissions depend on the criteria set by individual institutes. Similarly, public sector undertakings (PSUs) have their own selection processes and clearing GATE does not assure a job.

GATE 2024: Previous Year’s Statistics

In 2024, GATE received 8.26 lakh applications across 30 test papers, with 6,53,292 candidates appearing for the exam. The total number of candidates who qualified was 1,29,268 across various categories (GEN/EWS/OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD).

GATE 2024 saw a 23% increase in enrollments compared to 2023, with around 6.70 lakh registrations for 29 papers. Out of these, 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam across more than 500 test centers in India, maintaining an overall attendance rate of 77%.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on GATE 2025 results and further admission processes.