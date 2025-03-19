Sukant Kadam becomes world no. 2 after stellar show at Spanish Para Badminton International

Kuala Lumpur, March 19 (IANS) India’s star para shuttler Sukant Kadam has climbed to World No. 2 in the SL4 category in the latest BWF Para Badminton World Rankings, following a string of impressive performances at the recently concluded Spanish Para Badminton International 2025.

Sukant now stands at 53,650 points, just behind Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan (56,680 points), with France’s Lucas Mazur in third place at 48,400 points.

The ranking surge came after a strong showing across two Grade 2 tournaments and one Grade 1 tournament in Spain. Sukant was sublime during the Grade 2 event, where he clinched gold in the SL4 category, defeating fellow Indian Tarun in a dominant final with a scoreline of 21-13, 21-10.

“I’m happy to start 2025 with a gold medal. Every match here was a learning experience, and I’m glad I could perform consistently. This win gives me great motivation for the rest of the season," he had said after the win.

In the Grade 1 tournament, he fought a spirited battle but narrowly missed the top spot, going down to compatriot Naveen Sivakunar in a close contest (14-21, 21-14, 14-21).

Speaking on his achievement, Sukant said, “It’s a great start to 2025, and I’m happy with how I’ve been playing. Reaching World No. 2 is a proud moment, but the focus is now on maintaining this momentum. With major tournaments lined up, including the Asian Para Games and the World Championships next year, the goal is to stay consistent and keep improving.”

Sukant’s rise reflects not just individual excellence, but also India’s growing dominance in para badminton on the global stage. With a busy international calendar ahead, all eyes will be on him as he aims to scale even greater heights.

