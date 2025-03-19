New Bank Timings from April; Know the new schedule!

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new bank hours, which are now in force from the beginning of April. Under the new regulation, banks will operate just five days a week, between Monday and Friday.

The new schedule will provide a much-needed rest to the employees of the banking sector with Saturday and Sunday declared as holidays. The change is likely to increase productivity and efficiency in the banking sector.

The RBI's move to implement a five-day week for banks aligns the banking sector with the corporate sector. Bank employees will get more time to spend with family and friends, and this will improve their work-life balance.

The new bank hours are as follows:

Monday to Friday: Banks will operate as usual

Saturday and Sunday: Banks will be closed

The RBI's action is a good step and will benefit bank staff, customers, and the banking industry as a whole.

