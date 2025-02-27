GATE 2025 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet, Question Paper, and More

After a delay of a day, the GATE 2025 answer key has been officially released by IIT-Roorkee. Candidates who have appeared for the test can now visit the official website for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and can now access the answer key on the GOAPS portal and also from the official GATE website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Alongside the answer sheet, the GATE 2025 response sheet and the question paper have also been released.

How to download GATE 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official GATE 2025 website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Click on the GATE Answer Key link available on the homepage.

Log in using your GATE Enrolment ID and password.

Download the Answer Key PDF for evaluation purposes.

What is the GATE 2025 Objection Window?

Those who find discrepancies in the GATE 2025 provisional answer key can raise objections through the GOAPS portal. The objection portal will remain open until March 1, 2025, and candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.500 per question to challenge any answer.

GATE 2025 Result: When will it be released?

With the provisional answer key, candidates can use predictors to find out their expected GATE score and can also find out which colleges and universities they can get admission from. The official result for GATE 2025 will be announced on March 19, 2025. The GATE 2025 scorecards will be available for free download from March 28 to May 31, 2025. Candidates who wish to download their scorecards even after May 31st can do so until December 31, 2025, by paying a fee of Rs.500.