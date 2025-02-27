Digitally remastered versions of Ravi Mohan’s blockbusters ‘Jayam’, ‘M. Kumaran S/o Mahalakshmi’ to be re-released

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) The digitally remastered versions of two of actor Ravi Mohan’s biggest blockbusters ‘Jayam’ and ‘M Kumaran S/o Mahalakshmi’ are to be re-released this summer, if one is to go by what sources in the industry say.

‘Jayam’ produced by Editor Mohan, and directed by Mohan Raja in 2003 marked the acting debut of Ravi Mohan. The film won a heart-warming reception from fans, and critics, thereby becoming an important milestone in his career.

The very next year in 2004, his second outing as actor ‘M Kumaran S/o Mahalakshmi’ turned out to be a blockbuster and was celebrated by audiences in theatres.

These films strengthened the combination of the Ravi Mohan-Mohan Raja duo combo, and their collaborations remain special for everyone even now.

Now, both these movies have been digitally remastered with 4K and 5.1 Atmos Sound technology and are to be re-released soon.

Interestingly, Ravi Mohan has at least three new films of his that may well get released this very year.

Ravi Mohan’s film with director Ganesh Babu titled Karathey Babu will be a political thriller and will have the actor playing a politician called Shanmugha Babu representing the R K Nagar constituency.

Directed by the immensely talented Ganesh K Babu, whose film Dada took the Tamil film industry by storm, Karathey Babu has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu, music by Sam C S and editing by Kathiresh Alagesan.

Well known director Rathna Kumar has co-written the script of this film, which features Daudee Jiwal, the daughter of the Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal, as the female lead.

Apart from Karathey Babu, Ravi Mohan also has Genie, which has been directed by Arjunan Jr and which will feature three heroines – Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi -- in the lead.

But more importantly, Ravi Mohan has director Sudha Kongara’s period political drama Parasakthi, featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. Ravi Mohan, for the first time, plays an antagonist in Parasakthi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.