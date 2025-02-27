Bipasha Basu shares heartfelt family moments from Karan Singh Grover’s birthday in Nature

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu took to social media to share beautiful family moments from her husband Karan Singh Grover’s birthday celebration, which was spent in the serene embrace of nature.

The actress shared a touching video capturing her family’s peaceful getaway amidst nature. In the heartwarming clip, Karan is seen reading a sweet letter from their daughter Devi, followed by playful moments shared between father and daughter. Bipasha is also seen showering their little one with affectionate kisses and hugs. A particularly candid moment shows Karan cutting his birthday cake, with Devi and Bipasha lovingly standing next to them.

Bipasha also included the soulful track "Saansein" by Prateek Kuhad, perfectly complementing the serene and loving atmosphere of the family celebration. For the caption, the Jism actress wrote, “A Birthday well spent with nature and people we love. #monkeyprincebirthday #monkeylove.”

On February 23, the 'Dill Mill Gayye' actor turned 43, and Bipasha posted a romantic post for him, calling their daughter Devi the luckiest girl in the world.

Bipasha shared a heartfelt video montage, taking fans through a beautiful journey from the first time she and Karan met on the sets of “Alone” in 2015 to their wedding day. The video also highlighted special moments from their lives, including the birth of their daughter Devi, their memorable holidays, and their romantic adventures together.

She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Karan Singh Grover Mamma and Devi are the luckiest girls in the world to have you as our papa Bumba. I love you… Tuvu #monkeylove.”

Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of their 2015 horror film Alone. After dating for a year, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2016. The couple’s journey into parenthood began nearly six years later, with the arrival of their daughter, Devi, on November 12, 2022.

