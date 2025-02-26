GATE 2025 Answer Key: How to Check, Response Sheet, Negative Marking, and Other Details

IIT Roorkee is expected to release the official answer key for the GATE 2025 exam. While the exact time is yet to be confirmed, eagerly waiting candidates can finally relieve their anxiety as they check their scores once the answer key is out. Candidates can check the scorecard on the GOAPS portal or visit GATE's official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The response sheet and the question paper for GATE 2025 will also be released alongside the answer key.

How to Download GATE 2025 Answer Key

Visit the GATE official website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Click on the GATE answer key link available on the website

Login using the credentials - GATE Enrolment ID and password.

Download and save it for evaluation purposes.

Are candidates allowed to raise objections on the GATE 2025 Answer key?

Yes, candidates can raise objections by paying Rs.500 per question. They can challenge the answer key through the GOAPS portal. IIT Roorkee will announce the GATE 2025 exam results on March 19, 2025. The scorecards will be available for free download from March 28th to May 31, 2025. If the candidates miss it, candidates can still download their scorecards till December 31, 2025, by paying a fee of Rs. 500 per test paper.

What are the details printed on the GATE response sheet?

The response sheet of a candidate contains Question ID, Status (Answered or Unanswered), Chosen Option, Participant Name, Participant ID, Subject, Test Date, and Test Centre Name.

Will Negative marking impact your final GATE score?

GATE's negative marking can significantly lower your score if you have too many incorrect MCQs.

How to apply for PSUs through GATE scores?

Each PSU (ONGC, IOCL, NTPC, BHEL) releases separate job notifications mentioning the required GATE paper and cutoff criteria.

Appear for the relevant GATE paper based on your field. A higher GATE score will significantly boost your chances.

PSUs shortlist candidates based on GATE scores. Few PSUs conduct Group Discussions (GDs) and Personal Interviews (PIs).

Based on your GATE score and interview performance, candidates receive job offers.

How to calculate scores using the GATE 2025 question paper?