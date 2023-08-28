Nehru used to promote scientific approach: Congress

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Congress has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that those "unable to digest the contribution" of Jawaharlal Nehru that led to the setting up of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and also asserted that the India's first Prime Minister used to encourage the scientific approach.

"Those who are unable to digest the contribution of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the making of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), should listen to his speech on the foundation-laying stone of TIFR (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research)," said the Congress General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh, on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He also shared the speech of the former Prime Minister along with the post which Nehru delivered during the programme.

"He (Nehru) did not just talk big, but took big decisions," the Congress MP said without naming anyone.

