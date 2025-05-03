Neha Sharma wraps up schedule for ‘Sanjog’ in Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma has wrapped up her schedule for her upcoming Punjabi film “Sanjog” in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Neha took to Instagram to share a delightful series of pictures from her time in Himachal Pradesh. Her post offered a scenic journey—from behind-the-scenes moments on set and stunning views of snow-capped mountains to the breathtaking panorama from her hotel room.

She also included heartwarming videos of the film crew celebrating after wrapping up, along with snapshots of vibrant herself and local flowers that added a touch of charm to her experience.

“Which team are you on - Pahadon wali Maggie ya chai? #schedulewrap #sanjog #highupinthesky,” she wrote as the caption.

“Sanjog” is a Punjabi film, which also stars Jassi Gill, and Happy Raikoti. The movie is directed by Harish Gargi.

Meanwhile, Neha was last seen in the streaming series ‘36 Days’ in which she essayed the role of a femme fatale with deep secrets. The show also starred Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai.

It was directed by Vishal Furia, and is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show ‘35 Days’. ‘36 Days’ was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The show is available to stream on Sony LIV.

The actress had earlier featured in the Punjabi film “Ik Sandhu Hunda Si.” Directed by Rakesh Mehta, the action thriller featured Gippy Garewal and Vikramjeet Virk.

She is also set to appear in the much-awaited Hindi drama “De De Pyaar De 2,” the sequel to the successful 2019 film “De De Pyaar De.” Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will reunite the original cast, featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.

