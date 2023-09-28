Neha Kakkar's revelation: 'IGT 10' contestant redefines 'Dhating Naach' with their performance

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar, who is set to grace the stage of 'India’s Got Talent' season 10 was spellbound by the performance of 'N House Crew' on the party song 'Dhating Naach'.

The song 'Dhating Naach' is from 2013 action comedy 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film features Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. The song is sung by Nakash Aziz and Neha Kakkar.

The upcoming episode of the talent reality show will host a ‘party special’ episode, making for a fun extravaganza. Promising a lot of swag and non-stop entertainment, the ‘Top 11’ contestants will leave no stone unturned to impress special guests - Neha Kakkar, and the judges panel of 'Indian Idol 14', Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani with their extraordinary talent.

Amid some jaw dropping performances, 'N House Crew' from Chandigarh will deliver a scintillating act on the party song 'Dhating Naach,' combining Hip-Hop with acrobatics; leaving everyone awestruck.

The act will make such a remarkable impression on judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra that she will be compelled to stand on the judges' panel, applaud the act, and offer her signature 'Hunar Salam’ to the group.

Neha, who was left speechless with the crew’s creativity as they performed to the song, praised the crew, saying, "If you come close to me, you can witness my heart beating so fast. My excitement and fear were at their peak. I truly understood the real meaning of my song 'Dhating’ because of your performance."

"You guys are amazing. I won't be able to forget this performance. Going forward, for me, 'Dhating Naach' means the N House Crew's performance," she added.

Furthermore, 'N House Crew' will showcase their versatility by joining forces with Neha for an electrifying performance to the beloved track 'Mile Jo Tum Humko'.

'India’s Got Talent' airs on Sony.

