Nayab Singh Saini set to be back at Haryana's helm after BJP hat-trick

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (IANS) OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini is on Thursday set to take over as Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time as the BJP swept to power in the state for the third consecutive time.

Saini was elected the BJP's Legislature Party leader in a meeting on Wednesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav present as Central observers. Subsequently, he called on Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and staked his claim to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony, in Panchkula, was specially scheduled to be held on Valmiki Jayanti on Thursday and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Saini's oath ceremony coincides with Valmiki Jayanti. This strategic choice of occasion aims to underscore a renewed commitment to the Dalit community, who were reportedly instrumental in the party's recent historic victory in the state.

Valmiki Jayanti, celebrated as "Pargat Diwas" by the Valmiki community, honours the revered author of the Ramayana.

By choosing this date for the swearing-in ceremony, the BJP sends a clear message of inclusivity and respect to Dalits. The move reinforces the party’s efforts to bridge any gaps that may have emerged during the recent general elections.

Political analysts say that the "BJP's electoral strategy is not just reactive but proactive".

Acknowledging that apprehensions about Constitutional amendments and the potential abolition of reservations contributed to its challenges in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is doubling down on outreach to the Dalit community.

Both the RSS and the BJP see the recent emphasis on caste-centric politics by the Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition as a "conspiracy to divide Hindus".

This sentiment was echoed in what both RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Modi remarked in their speeches recently.

On Wednesday, Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party leader and staked claims to form the government.

Saini, 54, will take oath as the Chief Minister at Parade Ground in Sector-5 in Panchkula in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, besides Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Three Independent MLAs -- Savitri Jindal, Devendra Kadyan and Rajesh Doon -- have also extended their support to Saini.

After being chosen as leader of the BJP legislative party, Saini said: "The people of Haryana have placed their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and formed the BJP government for the third time and the people have resolved to carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make India developed by 2047."

Saini’s nomination as the legislature party leader was proposed by MLAs Krishan Kumar Bedi and Anil Vij.

The BJP won the Assembly elections for the third straight time fighting anti-incumbency, winning 48 seats in the 90-seat assembly. The Congress won 37 seats, while the INLD secured two and three Independents were elected.

All three Independent MLAs have extended unconditional support to the government.

Nayab Singh Saini was appointed Chief Minister of Haryana in March after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the position ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

