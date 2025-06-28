YouTuber Kanika Devrani Drugged & Robbed on Train: Tracks iPhone to Malda, Alleges Police Apathy

YouTuber Kanika Devrani has alleged that she was drugged and robbed on a moving train between Delhi and Guwahati, Assam. She narrated her ordeal in a video posted on Instagram, captioned "Travel Safe."

Kanika said she was traveling from Delhi to Guwahati in the 2AC coach of the Brahmaputra Mail. She alleged that a man, who boarded the train late at night at New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal, drugged several passengers and stole their valuables.

The 23-year-old recalled that the man had spoken to a passenger seated above her berth. Kanika had kept her phone beneath her pillow, but when she awoke to commotion on the train, she realized her phone had been stolen. She suspected the passengers had been drugged and added that another fellow passenger who also lost his phone shared the same suspicion.

Deeply traumatized and shocked by the incident, Kanika questioned how railway officials could allow unauthorized passengers to board the train. When she raised the issue with railway staff, she claimed they casually responded that people often board and deboard trains without tickets.

The YouTuber’s experience has raised concerns about passenger safety on Indian trains. Several netizens tagged IRCTC and Indian Railways in the comments, urging authorities to take action.

What made Kanika’s ordeal worse, she said, was the lack of a proper response from the police. She filed a complaint with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) but noted that no efforts were made to trace her iPhone, despite its relative ease of tracking.

Kanika also revealed that the person who stole her phone called her mother, pretending to be an RPF officer, and requested the phone’s password. When her mother refused, the man called again from a different number, claiming he would courier the phone back once he unlocked it.

She used the ‘Find My Phone’ app and tracked her phone to Malda, West Bengal. Despite informing the Assam Police and filing a complaint, she said she received no response.

While railway authorities have not acknowledged the security lapse, the incident has sparked serious concerns about safety onboard Indian trains.

“I’m so traumatized, I don’t think I would ever travel on a train again,” she said.