Work From Home Policy Rolled Out by IT Companies Amid India-Pak Tensions

As tensions between India and Pakistan intensify, several leading Indian IT and global consulting firms have issued work-from-home advisories for employees in high-alert areas, prioritizing safety amid growing security concerns.

Companies including HCLTech, Deloitte, EY, Tech Mahindra, and KPMG have asked employees in sensitive regions such as Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, and Jaipur to avoid non-essential travel and work remotely.

HCLTech, India’s third-largest IT services company, announced May 9 as a mandatory work-from-home day for its offices in Noida, Gurugram, and Chandigarh. The firm cited safety concerns amid the developing geopolitical situation.

Deloitte India has requested its employees to defer all non-essential domestic and international travel. It has also established a command centre hotline to support employees and advised those deployed in border areas to return to their base locations immediately. All staff have been urged to strictly follow government-issued safety advisories.

Tech Mahindra began precautionary internal communication on May 7, suspending non-critical travel and advising employees to stay calm. The company also instructed its workforce to refrain from discussing the ongoing situation on social media or during client interactions.

KPMG India has adopted a more flexible model, allowing employees in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Jaipur to work from home, office, or client sites depending on coordination with their managers. Offices remain open to support essential operations.

With the situation continuing to evolve, both corporate India and government agencies remain on high alert, actively monitoring developments and placing employee safety at the forefront.