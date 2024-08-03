Who Is Major Seeta Ashok Shelke, Engineer of Bridge in Record 31 Hours for Wayanad Landslide Rescue?

Major Seeta Ashok Shelke, a 35-year-old Army engineer from Gadilgaon village in Maharashtra, played a crucial role in building a Bailey bridge in Wayanad. She was part of a 144-member team from the Madras Engineer Group (MEG) and Centre in Bengaluru. Despite facing numerous challenges, Seeta praised the immense support from local residents and authorities, which helped them complete the bridge swiftly.

In Wayanad, the team worked non-stop for 48 hours with breaks lasting no more than three minutes. Seeta explained that witnessing the damage and suffering motivated them to keep going. They started work as early as 6 am and endured harsh conditions, often without basic amenities like toilets. They were provided with lights and food, enabling them to work at night as well. Major Aneesh Mohan, another officer, coordinated with local authorities, while senior officials, including Brigadier Ajay Singh Thakur, offered their support.

As the main work on the Bailey bridge progressed, the team also constructed a footbridge in about three hours, using components from the Bailey bridge. This provided immediate access for the local community. Major Mohan mentioned that they did not set a specific timeline but focused on completing the work as quickly as possible. The team worked tirelessly in the rain, only catching some sleep after 48 hours of continuous effort.

Who is Seeta Ashok Shelke?

Major Seeta Ashok Shelke is a 35-year-old woman Army engineer who played a pivotal role in constructing 'Bridge of Hope' for Wayanad landslide tragedy rescue operations. Seeta always aspired to join the Army and chose mechanical engineering in college to pave her way. She cleared the SSB examination on her third attempt. Her engineering skills proved valuable in 2015 when she was part of a team assigned to clear a major landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Seeta emphasized that in the Army, there is no distinction between male and female soldiers. She said they are all trained to handle difficult situations without expecting any privileges.

