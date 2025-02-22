Kerala Faces Heatwave Conditions: Govt Restructures Work Hours

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is witnessing an unusual rise in temperatures this February, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting temperatures to be 2-3°C above normal across the state. In response, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a heatwave alert for February 21 and 22, cautioning the public about potential health risks due to extreme heat.

The soaring temperatures, even before the official onset of summer, have disrupted daily life, prompting the state government to take precautionary measures. Authorities have revised working hours and advised residents to avoid direct sun exposure between 11 AM and 3 PM. Additionally, people have been urged to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses, including heatstroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration.

Experts warn that these heatwave-like conditions are expected to persist, indicating a harsh summer ahead. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines to protect themselves from the rising temperatures.