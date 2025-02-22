1,156 aspirants get placement letters at J&K's mega job fair in Kathua

Jammu, Feb 22 (IANS) Officials said on Saturday that 1,156 aspirants received placement letters at a mega job fair in J&K's Kathua district.

The officials said the aspirants received placement letters at a mega job on Friday.

The job fair, organised by the local administration to bridge the gap between job aspirants and industries, brought together leading businesses and a diverse pool of local talent

"With the offering of over 1,000 job vacancies, the job fair provided employment opportunities across multiple sectors. Organisations such as Godrej, Pidilite, Varun Beverages, Atomic North, Rexa, LIC and many others actively participated in the programme seeking to hire skilled, semi-skilled and fresh candidates," he said.

"The roles available spanned industries such as manufacturing, sales, marketing, finance, and technical services, catering to a wide range of professional interests and skill sets. Rakesh Manhas, Kathua deputy commissioner oversaw the proceedings," the officials said.

Multiple job opportunities, including those in entrepreneurship and self-employment in addition to placement in renowned companies of the country, are now available to youth in J&K because of various initiatives by the central government.

Encouraged by the allotment of land for industrial units and the opening of the tourism and hospitality sector to major players in the country, big names in the business and industrial sectors have decided to invest in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision of leaders in business and industry in the country to look towards the largely unexplored opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir owes itself to the overall improvement in the security situation in UT.

The gradual improvement in the security situation started after August 2019 when Jammu and Kashmir came under direct central rule and the security forces were given a free hand to deal with terrorism with strict instructions to ensure that no law-abiding citizen was put to any inconvenience or trouble while going all out against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their sympathisers.

