Kalki Koechlin wraps up first schedule of her international film ‘Her Song’ in France

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Kalki Koechlin, who was recently seen in the streaming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', has wrapped up the first schedule of her international film, 'Her Song'.

During the first schedule, the actress had a blast, recalling several fun moments from the filming.

The film is set against the backdrop of France, with Kalki deeply involved in the film, even helping to raise funds for the production.

Sharing her experience of the first schedule, Kalki told IANS: “ 'Her Song' has been an incredible experience. I've been speaking with an American accent so much that people ask if I’m American. We had fun moments like losing sheep in the forest, using every villager as an extra, and a revolt over tiramisu at lunch. I even drove around a roundabout seven times because I forgot the rules.”

The actress often shares delightful snippets from her time in France with her followers on social media, giving them a glimpse into her on-set experiences.

In the film, Kalki plays the role of Olivia, a witty American-French writer who returns to France to write her grandmother’s story. The character navigates her cultural heritage and personal journey, blending past and present experiences.

Meanwhile, Kalki will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil film ‘Nesippaya’, in which she will step into the shoes of Indira, a lawyer based in Portugal.

‘Nesippaya’ is a romantic drama that also stars Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar.

The film is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and marks his return to Tamil cinema.

