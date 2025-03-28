Uttar Pradesh 2025 Public, Bank and School Holidays list!
As April draws near, the people of Uttar Pradesh can expect to enjoy a series of holidays. From bank holidays to school holidays, here is a complete list of Uttar Pradesh holidays in April.
Bank Holidays in UP
The following are the holidays on which banks in Uttar Pradesh will be closed:
- April 1: Annual account closing of commercial banks
- April 6: Ramnavami (Sunday)
- April 10: Birthday of Lord Mahavir
- April 12: Second Sunday of the month
- April 13: Sunday
- April 18: Good Friday
- April 20: Bank holiday across the country
- April 26: Fourth Sunday of the month
- April 27: Sunday
School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh
Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on the following dates:
- April 6: Ramnavami
- April 10: Mahavir Jayanti
- April 14: Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti
- April 18: Good Friday
Restricted Holidays
Also, the following restricted holidays shall be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh:
- April 1: Eid-ul-Fitr
- April 5: Maharishi Kashyap and Maharaja Nishad Raj Guhay Jayanti
- April 17: Chandrashekhar Jayanti
- April 19: Easter Saturday
- April 21: Easter Monday
- April 29: Parshuram Jayanti
Organize your month in advance, and enjoy these holidays!
