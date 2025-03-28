Uttar Pradesh 2025 Public, Bank and School Holidays list!

As April draws near, the people of Uttar Pradesh can expect to enjoy a series of holidays. From bank holidays to school holidays, here is a complete list of Uttar Pradesh holidays in April.

Bank Holidays in UP

The following are the holidays on which banks in Uttar Pradesh will be closed:

  • April 1: Annual account closing of commercial banks
  • April 6: Ramnavami (Sunday)
  • April 10: Birthday of Lord Mahavir
  • April 12: Second Sunday of the month
  • April 13: Sunday
  • April 18: Good Friday
  • April 20: Bank holiday across the country
  • April 26: Fourth Sunday of the month
  • April 27: Sunday

School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on the following dates:

  • April 6: Ramnavami
  • April 10: Mahavir Jayanti
  • April 14: Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti
  • April 18: Good Friday

Restricted Holidays

Also, the following restricted holidays shall be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh:

  • April 1: Eid-ul-Fitr
  • April 5: Maharishi Kashyap and Maharaja Nishad Raj Guhay Jayanti
  • April 17: Chandrashekhar Jayanti
  • April 19: Easter Saturday
  • April 21: Easter Monday
  • April 29: Parshuram Jayanti

Organize your month in advance, and enjoy these holidays!

