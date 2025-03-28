Uttar Pradesh 2025 Public, Bank and School Holidays list!

As April draws near, the people of Uttar Pradesh can expect to enjoy a series of holidays. From bank holidays to school holidays, here is a complete list of Uttar Pradesh holidays in April.

Bank Holidays in UP

The following are the holidays on which banks in Uttar Pradesh will be closed:

April 1: Annual account closing of commercial banks

April 6: Ramnavami (Sunday)

April 10: Birthday of Lord Mahavir

April 12: Second Sunday of the month

April 13: Sunday

April 18: Good Friday

April 20: Bank holiday across the country

April 26: Fourth Sunday of the month

April 27: Sunday

School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on the following dates:

April 6: Ramnavami

April 10: Mahavir Jayanti

April 14: Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18: Good Friday

Restricted Holidays

Also, the following restricted holidays shall be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh:

April 1: Eid-ul-Fitr

April 5: Maharishi Kashyap and Maharaja Nishad Raj Guhay Jayanti

April 17: Chandrashekhar Jayanti

April 19: Easter Saturday

April 21: Easter Monday

April 29: Parshuram Jayanti

Organize your month in advance, and enjoy these holidays!

Also read: Ramzan Holidays 2025: Telangana Announces Two Days, AP Declares Only March 31