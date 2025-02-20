US: White House’s Deportation Flight Video, Illegal Immigrants Worried!

The administration of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump has taken a hardline stance on illegal immigration, leading to significant repercussions for undocumented immigrants in the country. In a move that underscores its aggressive deportation policies, the U.S. government has already conducted multiple deportation rounds, spending substantial resources to facilitate the process.

Reports confirm that the United States has completed three rounds of deportations to India so far, utilizing military aircraft to repatriate 332 Indian nationals. Notably, all the deportees in these operations hail from North India, with no individuals from South India included in these deportations at this time.

In a move that has sent shockwaves across immigrant communities, the White House recently released a video on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, intensifying concerns among illegal immigrants. Titled "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight," the video has drawn criticism for its choice of language and stark visuals. The use of the term "alien" to describe undocumented immigrants reflects the administration’s rigid approach toward the issue.

ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight 🔊 pic.twitter.com/O6L1iYt9b4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 18, 2025

The video footage depicts deportees being restrained with steel handcuffs and chains before being placed on flights. The visuals strongly imply that the U.S. is treating illegal immigrants as criminals, a portrayal that could have severe psychological effects, particularly on Indian deportees. The fear factor is even more pronounced if the crackdown extends to individuals from South India, who have thus far remained unaffected.

This latest move by the U.S. government signals a continued and intensified deportation drive in the coming days. The administration’s actions appear to be aimed at instilling fear among undocumented residents, reinforcing its commitment to strict immigration enforcement policies. With the Trump administration showing no signs of easing its stance, the fate of many immigrants remains uncertain.