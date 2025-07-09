US Dream Turns Nightmare: Trump’s Immigration Bill Hits Indians Hard

On July 4th, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new immigration bill he called “beautiful.” But for millions of legal immigrants in America, the bill brings uncertainty, financial strain, and reduced access to essential services.

Key Impacts on Healthcare and Insurance

One of the most concerning aspects of the bill is its effect on healthcare. Legal immigrants—including green card holders, international students, and work visa holders—are set to lose access to subsidized health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Previously, these groups could purchase insurance via the ACA and receive tax credits. Now, many will no longer qualify for this support. Analysts warn that around 1.3 million legal immigrants could be left uninsured by 2034.

The broader American public is not immune either. The bill could result in 12 million more Americans living without health insurance, and add $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.

New Remittance Tax Targets Immigrant Workers

The bill also introduces a 1% tax on remittances—money sent by immigrants to family members abroad. This change directly impacts workers from countries like India, Mexico, the Philippines, and China, where remittances form a vital source of family income.

India may lose around $0.4 billion annually.

Mexico stands to lose $1.5 billion per year.

For Indian immigrants, who often support extended families back home, the added financial burden is significant.

Visa Restrictions and Green Card Backlogs

Indian immigrants, in particular, face a tough road. Despite forming 1.6% of the U.S. population, they endure green card wait times of up to 50 years due to per-country limits.

The bill adds further complications for H-1B visa holders, limiting work and study opportunities for their dependents. It also raises concerns over birthright citizenship, casting doubt on the legal protections previously granted to children born in the U.S. to immigrant parents.

Conclusion: The American Dream in Doubt

Trump’s new immigration bill introduces sweeping changes that many believe are regressive. Cuts to healthcare, increased taxes, and tighter immigration policies are leaving legal immigrants—many of whom contribute significantly to the U.S. economy—struggling to find stability.

What was once the pursuit of the American dream is now, for many, beginning to feel like a wild goose chase.