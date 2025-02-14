Third Saturday, February 15 Bank Holiday or not?

With the third Saturday of February, February 15 nearing, we wonder if banks are going to be open or shut. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guideline, banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of any month and close on every second and fourth Saturday and on all Sundays.

February 15th, being the third Saturday of the month, this Saturday will be an open working day for banks and they will remain open and operational as usual. Still, it's always better to check with your local branch bank to avoid any confusion or inconvenience.

But what about bank services on bank holidays? Although bank branches are closed, customers can continue to use digital or net banking services all year round, unless the bank informs otherwise. This implies that you can still conduct online transactions, view your account balance, and use other banking services from the comfort of your home.

In short, if you must go to your bank this Saturday, have no worries that it will not be open. However, if you intend to carry out banking on a Sunday or second/fourth Saturday, you should consider using online banking services. As always, it's always wise to contact your bank to verify their hours of operation and availability.

