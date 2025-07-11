Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Death: Why Did Father Deepak Kill Her?

In what should easily be considered a brutal case of murder, a father shot her daughter to death in Wazirabad village in NCR, Delhi. The deceased girl was named Radhika Yadav, and learning the true reason behind her father's actions would lead one to lose hope in humanity (if any remains).

Radhika Yadav, a state-level tennis player, wanted to be independent, which is why she was running her tennis academy. In the interrogation, her father confessed that people in her village used to taunt him and insult him by saying that he was living off his daughter's earnings. He had warned Radhika multiple times to shut down the academy, but she refused.

This triggered and hurt his dignity. He took a gun and shot his daughter three times in the waist while she was cooking in the kitchen. He confessed that he had killed his daughter, and based on his statement, it appears that there was no remorse from Deepak Yadav, father of the late Radhika Yadav.

When the police sought a statement from Radhika Yadav's mother, she refused to provide one, claimed that she had a fever, and then went into her room and locked the door. It was Deepak Yadav's brother, Kuldeep Yadav, who gave a statement to the police saying that he had heard a loud bang inside the house on Thursday morning.

Overall, the incident was shocking, unfortunate, and heartbreaking. Radhika's uncle Kuldeep revealed that he still doesn't know why his niece was killed, and this is one incident that will be remembered for a long time to come.