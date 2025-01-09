Tamil Nadu schools Sankranti Holidays from January 14 to 19

The Tamil Nadu government has declared that the schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed from 14 January 2025 to 19 January 2025 as a part of the Pongal festival celebration. This holiday period of six days will bring much-needed relaxation for students, teachers, and government employees all over the state.

The Pongal holidays will come as a much-needed break for those who have been waiting to celebrate the harvest festival with their family and friends. People can enjoy the festive season, take it easy, recharge, and be merry.

However, to balance out the extra holiday on January 17, 2025, all educational institutions and government offices in Tamil Nadu will be made functional on January 25, 2025. This is because academic and administrative work cannot be hampered by the stretch of the holidays.

The declaration of Pongal holidays for the year 2025 has been appreciated by students, teachers, and government employees as they are expecting a longer holiday. The six-day holiday declared by the Tamil Nadu government will not only bring a much-needed break but will also allow the people to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and fervour.

